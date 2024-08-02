Inside The Reds

Game One Preview: Cincinnati Reds Take On San Francisco Giants

The Reds just won two out of three against the Chicago Cubs.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 27, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws the ball against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws the ball against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (52-56) face off against the San Francisco Giants (54-56) in a three-game series starting on Friday night.

The Reds are currently in fourth place in the NL Central while the Giants are in fourth place in the NL West.

Cincinnati's offense is led by Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz has an OPS of .835, 47 extra-base hits, and a league-leading 55 stolen bases.

The Giants are led by Heliot Ramos, who has an OPS of .848 and 29 extra-base hits in only 72 games this season.

Andrew Abbott will get the start on the mound for the Reds in game one. Abbott is 9-7 with a 3.38 ERA on the season. In his last start, he gave up four runs on eight hits in a 4-0 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays. He is holding opponents to a .231/.303/.427 slash line on the season.

The Giants have not announced a starter yet for tonight's game.

First pitch will be at 7:15 ET.

News and Notes

  • Santiago Espinal is on an 11-game hit streak.
  • The Reds lead the majors with 156 steals, including 129 steals of second, 25 steals of third, and 2 steals of home.
  • Sam Moll has not given up a run in seven straight appearances.
  • Tony Santillan has not given up a run in six straight appearances.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis