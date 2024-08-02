Game One Preview: Cincinnati Reds Take On San Francisco Giants
The Cincinnati Reds (52-56) face off against the San Francisco Giants (54-56) in a three-game series starting on Friday night.
The Reds are currently in fourth place in the NL Central while the Giants are in fourth place in the NL West.
Cincinnati's offense is led by Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz has an OPS of .835, 47 extra-base hits, and a league-leading 55 stolen bases.
The Giants are led by Heliot Ramos, who has an OPS of .848 and 29 extra-base hits in only 72 games this season.
Andrew Abbott will get the start on the mound for the Reds in game one. Abbott is 9-7 with a 3.38 ERA on the season. In his last start, he gave up four runs on eight hits in a 4-0 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays. He is holding opponents to a .231/.303/.427 slash line on the season.
The Giants have not announced a starter yet for tonight's game.
First pitch will be at 7:15 ET.
News and Notes
- Santiago Espinal is on an 11-game hit streak.
- The Reds lead the majors with 156 steals, including 129 steals of second, 25 steals of third, and 2 steals of home.
- Sam Moll has not given up a run in seven straight appearances.
- Tony Santillan has not given up a run in six straight appearances.
