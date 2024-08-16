Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds Host Kansas City Royals in Three-Game Series
The Cincinnati Reds (60-61) will host the Kansas City Royals (66-55) in a three-game series starting Friday night at Great American Ball Park.
The Reds are currently tied for second place in the NL Central, while the Royals sit in third place in the AL Central.
On offense, Cincinnati is led by Elly De La Cruz. The 22-year-old shortstop has an OPS of .839 to go along with 56 extra-base hits and a league-leading 59 stolen bases.
Kansas City is led by superstar shortstop, Bobby Witt Jr. The young shortstop has an OPS of 1.009 on the season to go along with 68 extra-base hits and 25 stolen bases.
Nick Martinez will get the ball for the Reds on Friday night. The right-hander is 6-5 with a 3.16 ERA on the season. He has been dominant over his last two starts, throwing 12 scoreless innings while only allowing five hits and not walking a batter.
The Royals will turn to former Red, Michael Lorenzen. Lorenzen is 5-6 with a 3.79 ERA on the season. He was acquired by the Royals at the trade deadline.
In his last start, he pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits in a 8-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Reds and Royals will kick off game one of the series on Friday night at 6:40 ET.
