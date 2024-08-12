Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds Host St. Louis Cardinals for Three-Game Series
The Cincinnati Reds (57-61) head home for a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals (60-58) starting Monday night.
The Reds come into this series fourth in the NL Central, while the Cardinals currently sit second in the division.
Cincinnati is led on offense by 22-year-old shortstop, Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz has an OPS of .839 on the season to go along with 53 extra-base hits and a league-leading 59 stolen bases.
The Cardinals are led by catcher, Willson Contreras. In 73 games, Contreras has an OPS of .869 and has 30 extra-base hits on the season.
On the mound, the Reds will turn to left-hander Andrew Abbott.
The left-hander is 0-3 with a 6.56 ERA over his last five starts.
He has made four starts against the Cardinals in his career and has had mixed results. In two of those games, he has pitched 10 2/3 innings, allowing just two runs on seven hits. In the other two starts against St. Louis, he has thrown 10 innings, allowing 12 runs on 11 hits.
Sonny Gray will get the start for St. Louis. Gray is 11-6 with a 3.65 ERA on the season.
The Reds are one of three teams (Arizona & Colorado) in which Gray has yet to record a win against in his career.
Gray has pitched seven innings in consecutive starts, allowing just two runs each time out.
Earlier this season, the Reds were able to tag Gray for six runs in just 4 1/3 innings.
Game one of the series between the Reds and the Cardinals will get underway at 6:40 ET.
