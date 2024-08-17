Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Bounce Back After Loss to Royals

Inside The Reds

The Reds are currently four games back from a playoff spot.

Aug 11, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports / Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds (60-62) fell to the Kansas City Royals (67-55) 7-1 on Friday night at Great American Ball Park.

In game two of the series, Nick Lodolo will start for the Reds.

The left-hander is 9-4 with a 3.99 ERA on the season but has struggled a bit lately. He is 1-2 with a 5.86 ERA over his last eight starts. In his last start, he tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on just three hits in a 4-3 win against the Milwaukee Brewers. He walked three and struck out four.

Michael Wacha will get the start for Kansas City. The right-hander is 9-6 with a 3.50 ERA this year. He has given up two runs or less in each of his last three starts, including in his last time out when he pitched seven innings of two-run baseball in an 8-3 win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Reds and Royals will face off in game two of the series on Saturday night at 6:40 ET.

News and Notes

  • Spencer Steer has reached base safely in 10 straight games.
  • Alexis Diaz has converted 17 consecutive saves.
  • Stuart Fairchild has gone 117 consecutive games in the outfield without an error.
  • The Reds are 13-12 since the All-Star break.

