Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Bounce Back After Loss to Royals
The Cincinnati Reds (60-62) fell to the Kansas City Royals (67-55) 7-1 on Friday night at Great American Ball Park.
In game two of the series, Nick Lodolo will start for the Reds.
The left-hander is 9-4 with a 3.99 ERA on the season but has struggled a bit lately. He is 1-2 with a 5.86 ERA over his last eight starts. In his last start, he tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on just three hits in a 4-3 win against the Milwaukee Brewers. He walked three and struck out four.
Michael Wacha will get the start for Kansas City. The right-hander is 9-6 with a 3.50 ERA this year. He has given up two runs or less in each of his last three starts, including in his last time out when he pitched seven innings of two-run baseball in an 8-3 win against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Reds and Royals will face off in game two of the series on Saturday night at 6:40 ET.
News and Notes
- Spencer Steer has reached base safely in 10 straight games.
- Alexis Diaz has converted 17 consecutive saves.
- Stuart Fairchild has gone 117 consecutive games in the outfield without an error.
- The Reds are 13-12 since the All-Star break.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast