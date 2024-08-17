Postgame Takeaways: Reds Drop Series Opener, Fall 7-1 to Royals
The Cincinnati Reds (60-62) fell to the Kansas City Royals (67-55) 7-1 on Friday night at Great American Ball Park.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Martinez Scoreless Streak Comes to an End, Throws Quality Start
Nick Martinez tossed 15 consecutive scoreless innings before finally allowing a run on Friday night. The right-hander had a quality start, throwing six innings and allowing three runs on eight hits. He added four strikeouts and his ERA on the season moved to 3.25.
Silent Night for the Bats
Former Red Michael Lorenzen shut down the Reds offense. Lorenzen gave up just one run over 5 1/3 innings when Tyler Stephenson doubled home Jonathan India.
The Reds had just four hits all game long.
Tyler Stephenson had two hits and Jonathan India reached base three times.
Questionable Decision by David Bell?
With the Reds trailing 3-1 in the ninth, Reds Manager David Bell decided to leave Fernando Cruz in for a second inning of work, something he has only done once all season.
After Freddy Fermin doubled home a run, the Reds intentionally walked Bobby Witt Jr.
Still, Bell kept Cruz in the game to face left-handed batter Vinnie Pasquantino. Pasquantino would hit a three-run home run to make it 7-1 Royals lead.
Bobby Witt Jr. is Good
The Royals superstar, Bobby Witt Jr. showed why he is one of the best players in the league. He was 3-4 with a walk, including a double, and his 25th home run of the season.
His OPS is up to 1.021 on the season.
Up Next
The Reds and Royals will face off in game two of the series on Saturday at 6:40 ET.
News and Notes
- Spencer Steer has reached base safely in nine straight games.
- The Reds are 8-44 when scoring three runs or less.
- The Reds are 15-43 when being out-hit by their opponent.
