Have Cincinnati Reds Already Made Biggest Moves of the Offseason?
The Cincinnati Reds acquired Gavin Lux from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Nick Krall shared thoughts on the move on a Zoom call with the media. He also mentioned that there is still a little flexibility for more moves.
“We’ve got a little bit, not a ton," Krall said. "We’re just kind of working through that now. Trading the Draft pick saved us some money there as well, instead of trading the prospect and picking the player, which we could help put into the Major League payroll as well.”
If that’s all you heard from it, though, then you will not agree with my concerns over what he said.
The Reds sent outfield prospect Mike Sirota and a compensatory draft pick to Los Angeles in the trade. The compensatory pick will be the 37th overall pick, which carries a $2.5 million slot value.
Krall cited the draft pick as a reason why financial flexibility remains. If we are worried about draft pick money then there is very little flexibility, if any, for more moves. I appreciate Krall’s positivity, but it feels more like a crowd-pleasing answer.
My concern with all of this is the citing of the money saved from trading that pick. I am not sure a “big move” is coming. The Lux trade may end up being the biggest move they make.
There is some hope that the Reds could yet make a more impactful move in locking up one of their own players, but I do not foresee a press-conference worthy outfield addition.
