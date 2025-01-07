Inside The Reds

"We've Got a Little Bit, Not a Ton" - Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall on Payroll

The Reds have made most of their noise in the trade market this offseason.

Greg Kuffner

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.
President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Nick Krall spoke with a group of reporters after the Reds acquired Gavin Lux from the Dodgers on Monday night.

Krall was asked about the Reds budget and how much flexibility they have left.

“We’ve got a little bit, not a ton," Krall said. "We’re just kind of working through that now. Trading the Draft pick saved us some money there as well, instead of trading the prospect and picking the player, which we could help put into the Major League payroll as well.”

Krall said the Reds will continue to look to improve their roster if the right opportunity arises.

"If we can add somebody to better our club, we are going to look at it," Krall said. "We are going to look at anyway to continue to make this club the best we possibly can going into the season."

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Home/News