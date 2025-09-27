Hear From Reds Clubhouse After Win Over Brewers, One Step Closer to Postseason
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. With Friday's win and the Mets loss to the Marlins, they now control their own destiny to make the postseason with just two games remaining.
Their magic number is two to eliminate the New York Mets and one to eliminate the Arizona Diamondbacks.
"We can start to feel it a little bit," Gavin Lux said postgame. "At the same time we have to take care of business. We’re not there yet."
Cincinnati's bullpen was lights out on Saturday night, pitching 4 1/3 scoreless innings to close out the game. Connor Phillips has went from pitching in Triple-A Louisville a couple of months ago to one of their most trusted relievers.
“Connor Phillips has been a game changer for us," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "We’re dying for our young guys to do good. To see right in the middle of a pennant race, it gets your heart pumping.”
Terry Francona, Tony Santillan, Gavin Lux, Tyler Stephenson, Connor Phillips, and Zack Littell all spoke to the media after the win on Friday. You can watch and listen to their full postgame comments below:
