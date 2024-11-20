Here's Why the Cincinnati Reds Should Trade Jonathan India
Well the cat is out of the bag, the Cincinnati Reds are officially shopping Jonathan India. This is the right move for the Reds.
The best way India can help the Reds now is to be part of a trade that improves the roster.
India had a resurgent season in 2024 and was a big part of the Reds lineup last year. India was an on-base machine and sported an amazing 12.6% walk rate. He also improved his fielding from -5 outs above average in 2023 to +1 in 2024.
So what gives? Why trade him now? Well, there are a couple of reasons. The biggest one is that he isn’t the best second baseman on the roster.
When Matt McLain is cleared to play for Opening Day, he should be the second baseman. He is better at all aspects of the game than India. McLain has looked good at the plate in the Arizona Fall League leading many to believe he will continue to rehab to 100% and be ready for Opening Day.
Even if McLain is just the DH for the first bit of the season, Spencer Steer is a better second baseman than India. India’s improved fielding in 2024 looks to be his ceiling. Steer has already looked that good in limited action at the position and he is a much better hitter.
So where does India play if he isn’t traded?
He does not have the power to be a first baseman. He does not have the range or the arm to be an outfielder. The arm also precludes him from being a third baseman. So then India becomes this nomadic player that has no real position but has a solid argument to be in the lineup as an on-base specialist.
Let's also address his bat, because it is not a solution in a group that showed a lack of power a year ago. India slugged just .396 last year. Now for his career he has a .412 slugging percentage. India is a singles+ hitter. Every so often he will run into one. But that is hardly what this lineup needs.
All that being said, if he is a part of a trade that fills a real need, like outfield or pitching, then that is how he can best help this team. As much as he has been a part of the Reds last few seasons, they have been seasons of disappointment. He's far from the only one at fault, but he hasn’t been part of the solution, either.
A trade could help the Reds more than India would next season.
