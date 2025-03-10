Inside The Reds

Instant Analysis: Cincinnati Reds Send Six Players to Minor League Camp

All six players should factor into Reds big league success this year

Jeff Carr

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Sal Stewart (84) runs the field after hitting a homer in the eighth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. Reds won 8-1.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Sal Stewart (84) runs the field after hitting a homer in the eighth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. Reds won 8-1. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds sent six players to minor league camp on Monday. Six players we should see at some point this season.

Noelvi Marte was the highest profile demotion. For more on his situation, go here.

He should work his way back to the majors at some point this year. My guess is by May.

Rece Hinds will also be in the majors sometime soon. He will get another shot in a wide open outfield. I’d look for him to be back in Cincinnati by May.

Yosver Zulueta should be in the Reds bullpen by June or July. He has some electric stuff and hasn’t got a consistent enough opportunity to flourish. He provides the Reds with good organizational depth in the bullpen.

Tyler Callahan may be the one with the widest range of outcomes here. He could explode into the outfield competition early and be up in May. Or he could fizzle out in Louisville. He has had a long minor league career and dealt with his share of injuries.He’s kept working through it all which is why I am rooting for him to earn that call-up and get a shot at the big leagues.

The other two players are a bit of a wild card, for two very different reasons. Sal Stewart really impressed in spring training and showed that he has the potential to vault his way through Double-A and Triple-A to force the Reds' hand if he plays really well.

Connor Phillips is hard to figure out. He forgot how to throw strikes in 2024. I really am not sure if there’s another way to explain it. He wasn’t hurt. He wasn’t good. In his few appearances in Spring Training he also looked very erratic with his control. He could possibly work his way to the big league bullpen, but I am not sure if that will happen fast.

There are 46 players in big league camp which means there are plenty of cuts left to happen. A lot of them will be cuts of players who don’t have options. We’ll see who stays in the organization and who elects free agency.

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

