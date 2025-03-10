Instant Analysis: Cincinnati Reds Send Six Players to Minor League Camp
The Cincinnati Reds sent six players to minor league camp on Monday. Six players we should see at some point this season.
Noelvi Marte was the highest profile demotion. For more on his situation, go here.
He should work his way back to the majors at some point this year. My guess is by May.
Rece Hinds will also be in the majors sometime soon. He will get another shot in a wide open outfield. I’d look for him to be back in Cincinnati by May.
Yosver Zulueta should be in the Reds bullpen by June or July. He has some electric stuff and hasn’t got a consistent enough opportunity to flourish. He provides the Reds with good organizational depth in the bullpen.
Tyler Callahan may be the one with the widest range of outcomes here. He could explode into the outfield competition early and be up in May. Or he could fizzle out in Louisville. He has had a long minor league career and dealt with his share of injuries.He’s kept working through it all which is why I am rooting for him to earn that call-up and get a shot at the big leagues.
The other two players are a bit of a wild card, for two very different reasons. Sal Stewart really impressed in spring training and showed that he has the potential to vault his way through Double-A and Triple-A to force the Reds' hand if he plays really well.
Connor Phillips is hard to figure out. He forgot how to throw strikes in 2024. I really am not sure if there’s another way to explain it. He wasn’t hurt. He wasn’t good. In his few appearances in Spring Training he also looked very erratic with his control. He could possibly work his way to the big league bullpen, but I am not sure if that will happen fast.
There are 46 players in big league camp which means there are plenty of cuts left to happen. A lot of them will be cuts of players who don’t have options. We’ll see who stays in the organization and who elects free agency.
