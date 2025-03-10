Cincinnati Reds Hit the Reset Button with Noelvi Marte
The Cincinnati Reds re-assigned six more players to minor league camp on Monday. One player stood out among the rest.
Noelvi Marte was optioned to Triple-A Louisville and sent to minor league camp. Most Reds fans would agree he earned the demotion all through last season. Everything since the end of last season has only exacerbated questions about his long term viability.
Including his 2024 season, his performance in the Dominican Winter League, and spring training, Marte has played in 106 games. He has a .211 batting average in 346 total at-bats. Also over that time he has 19 total walks and 105 total strikeouts.
It’s difficult to get a clear read on player evaluation when the talent fluctuations in the Dominican Winter League and spring training are so vast, but that is usually when a player is tearing it up. The fact that Marte has remained stale in his performance is concerning.
Getting sent down before the final round of cuts is a clear message to Marte that he is back at square one. He will need to rebuild his resume before the Reds can trust him to be their starting third baseman, or trust him to re-join the big league club this season.
