INSTANT REACTION: Andrew Abbott Tosses Shutout, Reds Beat Guardians 1-0
CINCINNATI -- Andrew Abbott threw his first complete game as a Major League pitcher as the Reds edged the Cleveland Guardians 1-0 Tuesday night.
Abbott allowed just three hits at Progressive Field Tuesday night, throwing 77 of his 110 pitches for strikes and walking just one batter while striking out five.
The Reds had been on the wrong end of multiple 1-0 games this season prior to Tuesday night, and Abbott made sure that wasn't going to be the case this time around.
Backed by a solid defense, Abbott went the distance to put the Reds at 35-33 and give the club its fifth win in as many games against the Guardians this season.
Inside the ninth inning of Andrew Abbott's complete game
At 90 pitches through eight innings, Reds manager Terry Francona sent Abbott back out for the bottom of the ninth to finish off his gem. The top three hitters in the Guardians lineup were due up, and Reds closer Emilio Pagan was warming in the bullpen.
Abbott walked the Guardians' leadoff hitter, Steven Kwan, which brought No. 2 hitter David Fry to the plate. After falling behind 3-0, Abbott battled back to a full count and eventually induced Fry to ground into a double play.
Now with two outs, it was Abbott against Guardians All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez. Abbott got to two strikes, but Ramirez put the pressure right back on Abbott and the Reds with a base hit up the middle.
With one on and two outs, Guardians clean-up hitter Carlose Santana strode to the plate carrying a pension for power. After getting to two strikes, Santana hit a long fly ball to left center. At first glance on the TV broadcast, the camera shot suggested it could be a home run over 19-foot wall. Thankfully, though, the ball descended down into Will Benson's glove just shy of the wall on the warning track for the final out.
Abbott is now 6-1 on the season with his ERA lowered to 1.87. He was backed by some spectacular defense in the outfield.
Spectacular defense backs up Abbott on Tuesday night
TJ Friedl made a leaping catch against the center field wall to lead off the bottom of the fourth, a key play in keeping the game scoreless and allowing Spencer Steer to deliver an RBI single the next inning.
Then in the bottom of the seventh, Ramirez led off for the Guardians with a fly ball to right field that seemed poised to drop for extra bases. Reds right fielder Jake Fraley, though, full-out dove and caught it back-handed for the first out of the inning.
A pitching gem like Abbott's Tuesday night more often than not includes great defense. Friedl and Fraley's catches were truly incredible and a testament to the improvement of the Reds defense from last year to this year.
Notes and observations
- Spencer Steer delivered an RBI single in the top of the fifth, following a Will Benson leadoff double, for the Reds only run of the game.
- Guardians starter Slade Cessoni went five innings and struck out eight, but took the hard-luck loss after giving up the RBI single to Steer in the fifth.
- Cincinnati went 1-8 with runners in scoring position, including not scoring despite having runners on second and third with no outs in the top of the eighth.
- Cleveland was 0-4 with runners in scoring position and left four runners on base.
On deck
The Reds can not only sweep Cleveland in this series Wednesday afternoon, but they will also complete a six-game season sweep with a win. Nick Lodolo (4-4, 3.21 ERA) will get the ball for the Reds against Guardians right-hander Logan Allen (3-4, 4.42 ERA).
First pitch is at 1:10 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network and 700WLW.
