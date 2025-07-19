INSTANT REACTION: Austin Hays Goes Deep Twice, Reds Rout Mets 8-4
CINCINNATI -- Just one week after going 0-5 with four strikeouts at home against the Rockies, Austin Hays clubbed two home runs and had three RBIs in the Reds 8-4 win over the New York Mets Friday night at Citi Field.
Hays hit two of the Reds four home runs against the Mets, in a game where the Reds scored eight straight runs to overcome an early 2-0 deficit.
Left-hander Nick Lodolo delivered another quality start in allowing just two hits over his final five innings. The Reds lineup gave him more than enough run support to pitch seven strong innings.
Let's look at the key takeaways from the Reds 8-4 win over the Mets Friday night.
Hays Leads Good Night For The Reds Lineup
A free agent signing in the offseason, Hays posted his second multi-home run game of the season Friday night.
But he wasn't the only hitter enjoying success at the plate.
The Reds had constant traffic on the basepaths to frustrate Mets left-haded reliever Brandon Waddell. In the eighth inning alone, the Reds worked three walks to drive in a run.
Their combination of long ball and patience at the plate enabled them to continue to add to their lead and relentlessly keep the pressure on Waddell to throw strikes, which he couldn't do consistently. Eventually, the Reds wound up with eight runs on eight hits in the game.
Hays is going to be a key to the Reds lineup producing runs in the pennant race, and Friday night was a good start for the Reds clean-up hitter to the second half of the season.
Nick Lodolo's Strong Start
Lodolo gave up runs in the first two innings Friday night. From that point on, he proceeded to pitch five straight scoreless innings with just two more hits allowed.
The Reds left-hander pitched seven strong innings with seven strikeouts and just one walk. He threw 97 pitches, 62 for strikes. This marks two straight starts Lodolo has gone at least six innings with two or fewer earned runs allowed.
A former first-round draft pick in 2019, Lodolo is going to be a vital part to this Reds rotation in the pennant race. If he keeps delivering quality starts, the Reds pitching rotation will continue to be one of the better staffs in the National League.
Reds Break Game Open In The Sixth
Good teams break games open, and that's what the Reds did in the top of the sixth inning Friday night.
Hays led off the inning with a home run to right-center field. It was his second home run of the game- his first led off the top of the fourth inning, and his 10th of the season. That gave the Reds a 4-2 lead, but they weren't done yet.
Taking advantage of a wild-throwing Mets right-handed reliever Alex Carrillo, Spencer Steer worked a walk and took second on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Tyler Stephenson hit a no-doubter to left field to extend the Reds lead to 6-2.
Two home runs, two walks and a wild pitch later and the Reds had broken the game open while taking the crowd out of the game. Jeff Brantley even said on the TV broadcast that if you can hear planes taking off at the ballpark then that means the Mets are losing- Laguardia Airport is near Citi Field.
Notes And Observations
- Matt McLain went 2-4 with two RBIs, which came on his two-run home-run in the top of the fifth. That proved to be the game-winner.
- Tyler Stephenson went 2-4 with 2 RBI and a run scored
- Santiago Espinal, Jake Fraley and Connor Joe all played right field Friday night.
- Graham Ashcraft pitched the eighth, and Sam Moll combined to finish off the Mets in the ninth.
- TJ Friedl was hit by a pitch three times Friday night.
- Mets left-handed starter Sean Manaea threw four innings with just one earned run and one hit allowed. He issued two walk and struck out six, while throwing 42 of his 69 pitches for strikes. It was just his second start of the season.
- The Mets bullpen pitched five innings and allowed seven earned runs, seven hits, five walks and just four strikeouts.
On Deck
The series between the Reds and Mets will continue Saturday afternoon from Citi Field.
Reds right-hander Nick Martinez (7-9, 4.78 ERA) will start against Mets right-hander Clay Holmes (8-4, 3.31 ERA)
First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW. In addition, the game will be broadcasted nationally on MLB Network outside the Cincinnati and New York markets.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast