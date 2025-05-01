Instant Reaction: Chase Petty Struggles in Debut, Cincinnati Reds Fall to St. Louis Cardinals 9-1
The Cincinnati Reds (16-15) fell to the St. Louis Cardinals (14-17) 9-1 on Wednesday in the second game of the doubleheader.
Here is our instant reaction:
Petty Struggles in Debut
Chase Petty made his Major League debut on Wednesday and it was a performance he will want to forget. Willson Contreras hit a three-run home run off Petty in the first inning and from there, the Cardinals just poured it on.
The 22-year-old gave up nine runs on seven hits in just 2 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three.
Offensive Struggle
After not scoring in the first game of the doubleheader, the Reds scored just one run on seven hits on Wednesday night.
The lone run came when Santiago Espinal singled home Elly De La Cruz in the sixth inning,
Suter and Richardson Eat Innings
Brent Suter and Lyon Richardson did a good job of saving the bullpen once the game was out of hand. Suter gave up just one hit and and struck out two over 3 2/3 innings.
Lyon Richardson did not give up a hit or walk a batter in three scoreless innings. He struck out two.
News and Notes
- The Reds went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
- Matt McLain stole his fifth base of the season.
- Santiago Espinal had three hits and improved his average to .313.
- Brent Suter lowered his season ERA to 1.26.
Up Next
The Reds and Cardinals will play the final game of the four-game series on Thursday at 12:40 ET. Andrew Abbott will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
