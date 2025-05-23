Instant Reaction: Garrett Hampson Isn’t the Answer to Cincinnati Reds’ Issues
The Reds announced on Friday that they signed utility man Garrett Hampson to a Major League deal.
They sent outfielder Rece Hinds to Triple-A Louisville.
Cincinnati's offense has been historically bad this season. They have scored one run or less in 14 games this season.
The Reds rank 19th in batting average, 13th in home runs, and 13th in OPS, but those numbers are inflated by a few outlier performances, including a 24-run explosion against the Orioles that skews the overall picture.
Hampson has never been known for his offense. In his eight year career, his OPS has been over .700 in just two of those seasons.
In 18 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks this season, Hampson has slashed .167/.359/.167 with 0 extra-base hits and two stolen bases.
This Reds team really lacks power. They demoted Hinds, who struggled, but could at least run into a home run. Hampson has 29 career home runs. Lastly, Hampson boasts a .302 career on-base percentage. Players who lack power should make up for it with elite on-base skills.
Hampson is a valuable defender who can play multiple positions and can provide speed on the basepaths. However, those aren't skills the Reds need right now. They need offense.
Reds fans have been calling for an outfield bat that can provide a spark in the middle of the order. This signing is the opposite of that.
You can watch our full reaction below:
