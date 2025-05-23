Inside The Reds

Instant Reaction: Garrett Hampson Isn’t the Answer to Cincinnati Reds’ Issues

An odd signing.

Greg Kuffner

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Garrett Hampson (8) throws to first base for the out against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sunday, March 30, 2025.
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Garrett Hampson (8) throws to first base for the out against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sunday, March 30, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Reds announced on Friday that they signed utility man Garrett Hampson to a Major League deal.

They sent outfielder Rece Hinds to Triple-A Louisville.

Cincinnati's offense has been historically bad this season. They have scored one run or less in 14 games this season.

The Reds rank 19th in batting average, 13th in home runs, and 13th in OPS, but those numbers are inflated by a few outlier performances, including a 24-run explosion against the Orioles that skews the overall picture.

Hampson has never been known for his offense. In his eight year career, his OPS has been over .700 in just two of those seasons.

In 18 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks this season, Hampson has slashed .167/.359/.167 with 0 extra-base hits and two stolen bases.

This Reds team really lacks power. They demoted Hinds, who struggled, but could at least run into a home run. Hampson has 29 career home runs. Lastly, Hampson boasts a .302 career on-base percentage. Players who lack power should make up for it with elite on-base skills.

Hampson is a valuable defender who can play multiple positions and can provide speed on the basepaths. However, those aren't skills the Reds need right now. They need offense.

Reds fans have been calling for an outfield bat that can provide a spark in the middle of the order. This signing is the opposite of that.

You can watch our full reaction below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis