INSTANT REACTION: Hunter Greene Tosses Gem in Return, Reds Beat Phillies 8-0

The Reds have shown their resilience once again.

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte (16) high fives Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stevenson (37) after scoring on a double with a fielders choice and an error in the sixth inning between Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Aug. 13, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte (16) high fives Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stevenson (37) after scoring on a double with a fielders choice and an error in the sixth inning between Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Aug. 13, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI -- This is a really impressive, and resilient series win for the Reds.

Considering how Monday night's game ended, to bounce back and win the last two games by a combined score of 14-1 says a lot about this Reds team's resilience.

Hunter Greene returned from the injured list Wednesday night and set the tone with a dominant start, paving the way for the bats to break out in a powerful way in an 8-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday night

The Reds are now 64-58 on the season, and have a monumental series this weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cincinnati is right there. Do you believe?

Let's look at the key takeaways from Wednesday night's 8-0 Reds win over the Phillies.

Hunter Greene Dominant In Return

Making his first start since June 3rd, Hunter Greene pitched like he had so many times before he went on the injured list.

In six shutout innings, Greene struck out six and allowed just three hits and no walks. He threw 85 pitches, 58 for strikes.

Having a pitcher like Greene can make a huge difference as the Reds enter the thick of the pennant race. Greene can strike fear into opposing lineups with his ability to throw hard and throw strikes.

Reds Bats Power To Win

Led by Miguel Andujar's seventh-inning grand slam, the Reds bats broke out for a second straight game to come back and win the series.

The Reds scored eight runs on 10 hits Wednesday night, scoring seven runs across the sixth and seventh innings to pull away from the Phillies.

Even Noelvi Marte's RBI single in the bottom of the sixth turned into an inside-the-park-run after two Phillies throwing errors. It's nice to see the Reds take advanatge of an opponents's defensive miscues as opposed to the other way around.

Marte added an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth, and Austin Hays added an RBI double of his own in the bottom of the sixth.

Notes And Observations

  • The Reds were 3-4 with runners in scoring position and left just three runners on base.
  • Cincinnati's bullpen threw three shutout innings.
  • Four Reds players had multiple hits.
  • Phillies left-handed starter Cristopher Sanchez pitched six innings and allowed four runs (three earned) with seven hits and one walk. He threw 81 pitches, 57 for strikes with six strikeouts.

On Deck

Now, the real fun begins.

The Reds welcome the hottest team in Major League Baseball, the Milwaukee Brewerrs, for a three-game series this weekend.

Milwaukee has won 12 straight games and 27 of its last 31 games. Their record is 76-44, which is the best in Major League Baseball.

Friday and Saturday have 6:40 E.T. first pitches, with Sunday to follow at 1:40 E.T..

Friday's game will be exclusively on Apple TV.

Saturday and Sunday will both be on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.

Nick Martinez, Zack Littell and Andrew Abbott will be the Reds starters this weekend.

Milwaukee has not named a starter for Friday. Quinn Priester and Jose Quintana will start on Saturday and Sunday.

