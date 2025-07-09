INSTANT REACTION: Nick Martinez Gets Hit Hard, Reds Fall to Marlins 12-2
CINCINNATI -- All the good the Reds did in June with a tough schedule is gone. Every piece of positive momentum is also gone.
This week was supposed to be when the Reds took advantage of a winnable homestand. So far, they're 0-2. Tuesday's 12-2 loss to the Miami Marlins drops the Reds back to .500 at 46-46.
A seven-run third inning for the Marlins completely shifted the entire momentum of Tuesday night's game, and it paved the way for a disastrous night for the Reds.
Let's look at the key takeaways from Tuesday night's 12-2 loss to the Marlins.
Nick Martinez Gets Hit Hard In The Third Inning
The crazy thing is Martinez was perfect through two innings Tuesday night. Then, he walked the leadoff Marlins hitter in the top of the third. If only Reds fans knew what was coming.
What followed was this sequence for the Marlins offense: single, RBI single, stolen base, two-run double, RBI single, single, RBI double, RBI sac fly, RBI sac fly. Talk about getting hit hard.
Martinez's ERA ballooned from 4.20 to 4.85 from Tuesday night's start, courtesy if giving up 10 earned runs in five innings on seven hits and three walks. He threw 85 pitches, 51 for strikes.
Ten earned runs? The fact that he pitched five innings is actually quite remarkable. Geez, I feel like Gordon Ramsay trying to find a positive in an unappetizing-looking dish.
Bats Go Quiet Yet Again
What's worse? Getting shutout three games in a row or scoring one run exactly in four straight games? Honestly, it's a hard question to answer.
Who, or what, is to blame for this latest slump the lineup is in? Sides are being taken with blaming the lack of talent versus blaming the coaching staff.
Here's what I'll say: Even if there is a lack of talent, great coaching can overome that. Coaching matters, including in Major League Baseball.
Right now, there are some serious questions the Reds are facing when it comes to producing runs.
Notes And Observations
- The Reds went 2-7 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.
- On the other side, the Marlins went 7-11 with runners in scoring position and left six runners on base.
- Marlins right-handed starter Eury Perez pitched five innings and allowed just two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. He threw 88 pitches, 56 for strikes.
- The Reds only run came on Matt McLain's solo home run in the bottom of the first, his 10th of the season.
On Deck
The good news for the Reds is their All Star left-handed ace Andrew Abbott (7-1, 2.15 ERA) starts Wednesday night as the Reds look to get back over .500
Miami will counter with right-hander Sandy Alcantara (4-8, 7.01 ERA).
First pitch is at 7:10 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
