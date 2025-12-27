Cincinnati Reds Make Trade to Address Major Offseason Need
In this story:
CINCINNATI –– The Reds have made a trade with the Miami Marlins to add to their outfield depth.
Earlier Saturday, the Reds signed outfielder J.J. Bleday to a one-year $1.4 million deal to add a left-handed bat. Now, they have acquired 29-year-old outfielder Dane Meyers from the Miami Marlins. They traded away outfielder Ethan O'Donnell and designated pitcher Lyon Richardson for assignment in a corresponding move.
Meyers played in 106 games in 2025, slashing .235/.291/.326 with six home runs, 10 doubles, and 18 stolen bases. He made his Major League debut in 2023, playing in 23 games and followed that up by playing in just 44 games in 2024. He gives the Reds some speed, rated 76th percentile, and a very strong arm in the outfield. He finished 2025 with two outs above average.
Ethan O'Donnell was the Reds' 18th-ranked prospect to finish last season. He slashed .236/.327/.325 in 125 games in Double-A in 2025. He has 21 home runs and 28 doubles in three Minor League seasons. Lyon Richardson had a bounce-back season in 2025 but ultimately struggled overall. He had a 4.54 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP in 34 games with the Reds. In Triple-A, he had a 4.78 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP. His biggest issue has been his command to this point in his career. There's a chance he clears waivers, but a team may take a chance on his upside.
