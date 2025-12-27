Report: Reds Bolster Outfield by Signing Former Top 5 Pick

The Cincinnati Reds are reportedly signing former Athletics outfielder JJ Bleday, according to Charlie Goldsmith.

Bleday was drafted fourth overall in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins out of Vanderbilt University.

In four big league seasons, the 28-year-old has struggled to find his stride offensively, slashing .215/.307/.394 with 136 extra-base hits. In 2025, he slashed .212/.294/.404 with 14 home runs, but also struggled defensively with -6 Outs Above Average.

Bleday was non-tendered by the Athletics earlier this offseason.

Bleday was really good in 2024, slashing .243/.324/.437 with 67 extra-base hits, including 20 home runs. He would have hit 31 home runs at Great American Ball Park that season.

It’s clear Bleday has the tools, and the Reds are betting that his upside will finally pay off in a hitter-friendly ballpark. While the details of the deal aren't out yet, it feels like a low-risk move that could turn out to be a great signing if the center-fielder plays up to his potential.

