Instant Reaction: Offensive Woes Continue as Reds Fall 3-0 to Astros
The Cincinnati Reds (19-21) fell to the Houston Astros (19-18) 3-0 on Friday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Martinez Hit Hard, But Battled
Nick Martinez got hit hard early and often on Friday night, but he battled and was able to hold the Astros to three runs over six innings. The right-hander gave up 10 hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out five.
Brent Suter followed Martinez and tossed two scoreless innings in relief.
Offensive Struggles Continue
The Reds have scored four runs or less in six straight games. Hunter Brown started on the mound for Houston and allowed just two hits over 5 2/3 innings while striking out nine.
The Reds managed just two hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings against the Houston bullpen.
Cincinnati was 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
News and Notes
- Elly De La Cruz is 0 for his last 11 at the plate.
- The Reds are 0-16 when trailing after six innings.
- The Reds are 4-15 when scoring three or fewer runs.
- The Reds are 5-12 when they do not hit a home run.
Up Next
The Reds and Astros will play game two of the series on Saturday at 7:10 ET. Brady Singer will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
