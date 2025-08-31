INSTANT REACTION: Reds Avoid Sweep to Stay Above .500 in 7-4 Win Over Cardinals
CINCINNATI -- The Reds avoided a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with a 7-4 win on Sunday.
At the time this story was published, the New York Mets were losing to the Miami Marlins. If that holds, the Reds would be 4.5 games back of the third National League Wild Card.
Let's look at the key takeaways from Sunday's 7-4 Reds win over the Cardinals.
Brady Singer Takes The Lead
Who would have thought heading into September that Brady Singer would lead all Reds pitchers with 12? Sure enough, that's the reality.
Singer pitched six strong innings Sunday afternoon, allowing just three earned runs on five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.
Of his 102 pitches, 68 were for strikes.
Offense Breaks Out
Six of the Reds starting hitters had at least one hit, and the Reds cashed in with runners in scoring position four times on Sunday.
TJ Friedl set the tone with three hits and two RBIs, while Austin Hays added two with a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The bottom four hitters in the Reds lineup added four hits and three RBIs.
Notes And Observations
- Matt McLain has hit home runs in consecutive games.
- Emilio Pagan picked up his 26th save of the season.
Scoring Summary
Top 1st
STL: Nolan Gorman RBI sacrafice fly (Cardinals lead 1-0)
STL: Thomas Saggese RBI single (Cardinals lead 2-0)
Bottom 2nd
CIN: Ke'Bryan Hayes RBI single (Cardinals lead 2-1_
CIN: TJ Friedl two-run single (Reds lead 3-2)
Top 3rd
STL: Iván Herrera RBI sacrafice fly (Tied 3-3)
Bottom 5th
CIN: Austin Hays two-run home run (12) (Reds lead 5-3)
Top 7th
STL: Jimmy Crooks solo home run (1) (Reds lead 5-4)
Bottom 7th
CIN: Ke'Bryan Hayes RBI single (Reds lead 6-4)
Bottom 8th
CIN: Matt McLain solo home run (13) (Reds lead 7-4)
On Deck
The Reds will host their final interleague series of the season this week when they host the Toronto Blue Jays. At the time this story was published, the Blue Jays are in first place by two games in the American League East.
Monday's game is at 1:10 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700 WLW, while Tuesday's and Wednesday's games are both at 6:40 E.T. on the same channel and station.
Hunter Greene (5-4, 2.81 ERA), Nick Lodolo (8-7, 3.22 ERA), Zack Littell (9-8, 3.63 ERA) will be the Reds starters in the series.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast