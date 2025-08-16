INSTANT REACTION: Reds Blow Eight-Run Lead, Melt Down Defensively in Devastating Loss
CINCINNATI -- Even after the Reds took an 8-1 lead with seven runs in the bottom of the second inning, it was hard to get too excited. These are the Milwaukee Brewers the Reds are playing, a team that has owned Cincinnati over recent seasons.
This Brewers team came into Friday night with 12 straight wins. They showed why in rallying back from that 8-1 deficit to beat the Reds 10-8 for their 13th straight win.
After the Reds took their 8-1 lead, their last 23 batters were retired. Yes, you read that correctly.
It was like watching Pedro Martinez out of the bullpen in Game 5 of the 1999 ALDS- highly recommend going on YouTube and watching highlights or some other form of that game. Milwaukee's bullpen was that good Friday night.
There is still a talent disparity between the Reds and Brewers. More importantly, there is a large gap in winning between these two teams. The Reds have the "want-to" approach to playing in meaningful games, while the Brewers have the experience and winning approach.
But hey, if there's good news, it's that the New York Mets also lost Friday night. So, at 64-59, the Reds are still only a half-game behind the Mets for the third NL Wild Card.
Then again, Friday night was a huge missed opportunity for the Reds.
Let's look at the key takeaways from Friday night's 10-8 Reds loss to the Brewers.
Inside The Brewers Comeback
Led by 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich, who finished a triple shy of the cycle Friday night, the Brewers answered the Reds with five two-out runs in the top of the third. Aided by a missed diving catch attempt by Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, which resulted in an RBI double by Yelich, Andrew Vaughn took advantage of the miscue by drilling a three-run home-run in the next at-bat to make it 8-5.
Suddenly, Reds starter Nick Martinez was out of the game after just 2 2/3 innings pitched. But the bleeding wouldn't stop.
The Brewers scored two runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game 8-8. Then in the top of the sixth, Yelich hit his second home run of the game to give the Brewers a 9-8 lead, a lead they would not relinquish.
Milwaukee added another run on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth to make it 10-8.
In 6 1/3 innings, the Reds bullpen gave up four runs (two earned), eight hits and two walks. The Reds' defense committed three errors, including a botched double play by second baseman Gavin Lux that could have ended the top of the fourth with the Reds still in front 8-6.
Flipping an 8-1 deficit into a 10-8 lead is impressive, but it could have maybe been expected for the Brewers. This team keeps coming at you, hence their 13-game winning streak.
The Reds had no answer for the Brewers comeback, with their last 23 batters getting retired in order by the Brewers bullpen.
Five different Brewers pitched each pitched a perfect inning from the fifth inning through the ninth inning.
Big Second Inning For Reds
If only this was the story of this game.
The only thing the second inning didn't have was a home run.
They got baserunners on, and they got them in.
Twelve Reds hitters came to the plate in the bottom of the second. Five hits later, including a two-run double by Elly De La Cruz, the Reds had an 8-1 lead.
This kind of rally is generated so many times by the Reds NL Central rivals, namely the Brewers and Cardinals. That's what made it great to see the Reds have a rally of their own like that Friday night.
Notes And Observations
- Milwaukee went 4-15 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.
- Cincinnati went 7-9 with runners in scoring position and left four runners on base.
- Six Brewers hitters had multiple hits.
- Reds hitters struck out 13 times.
- Milwaukee had 17 hits Friday night.
- The Brewers are now 6-2 against the Reds this season.
Scoring Summary
Bottom 1st
CIN: Gavin Lux RBI single (Reds lead 1-0)
Top 2nd
MIL: Christian Yelich solo HR (24) (Tied 1-1)
Bottom 2nd
CIN: Spencer Steer RBI walk (Reds lead 2-1)
CIN: Elly De La Cruz two-run double (Reds lead 4-1)
CIN: Miguel Andujar RBI single (Reds lead 5-1)
CIN: Gavin Lux RBI single (Reds lead 6-1)
CIN: Austin Hays RBI single (Reds lead 7-1)
CIN: Noelvi Marte RBI single (Reds lead 8-1)
Top 3rd
MIL: Christian Yelich RBI double (Reds lead 8-2)
MIL: Andrew Vaughn three-run HR (14) (Reds lead 8-5)
MIL: Brice Turang RBI double (Reds lead 8-6)
Top 4th
MIL: Christian Yelich two-run single (Tied 8-8)
Top 6th
MIL: Christian Yelich solo HR (25) (Brewers lead 9-8)
Top 8th
MIL: Brandon Lockridge scores on wild pitch (Brewers lead 10-8)
On Deck
The series continues Saturday night at Great American Ball Park with a strong pitching matchup.
Milwaukee will send right-hander Quinn Priester (11-2, 3.49 ERA), while the Reds will counter with right-hander Zack Littell (9-8, 3.60 ERA). Littell is looking to bounce back from a subpar outing in Pittsburgh this past Sunday.
First pitch is at 6:40 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
