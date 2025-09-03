INSTANT REACTION: Reds Fall 12-9 to Blue Jays in Tuesday Night Slugfest
CINCINNATI -- Tuesday night began with a rough setback when Nick Lodolo was scratched from his scheduled start with an illness.
What followed was an offensive slugfest at Great American Ball Park, featuring 21 combined runs and 27 combined hits.
Unfortunately, the Reds could not overcome an early 8-1 deficit and fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 12-9.
With the loss, the Reds fall to 70-69. Worse, the New York Mets beat the Detroit Tigers 12-5 Tuesday night. That puts the Reds five games behind the Mets for the third National League Wild Card.
The Reds Faced Adversity Before The Game Even Began
Cincinnati entered Tuesday night with a two-game winning streak and left-hander Nick Lodolo on the mound.
Then on Tuesday afternoon, Lodolo was scratched due to illness. That prompted the Reds to go with Scott Barlow as a starter on a bullpen day.
When that happens, when a team pivots to a bullpen day, they're already facing adversity before the game even starts. Every reliever feels like they have to do more to get through nine innings.
Clearly, Lodolo's injury impacted Barlow and Brent Suter, with the two pitchers combining to give up 10 earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched.
Notes And Observations
- The Reds used six relief pitchers on Tuesday night.
- Cincinnati out-hit Toronto 15-12.
- The Reds went 4-12 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.
- Toronto went 3-9 with runners in scoring position and left four runners on base.
- The Blue Jays also used six relievers when José Berríos was chased after two innings.
- Six Reds hitters had multiple hits.
- George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each had three hits.
Scoring Summary
Top 1st
TOR: George Springer solo home run (25) (Blue Jays lead 1-0)
TOR: Alejandro Kirk three-run double (Blue Jays lead 4-0)
Bottom 1st
CIN: Elly De La Cruz RBI single (Blue Jays lead 4-1)
Top 2nd
TOR: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. RBI single (Blue Jays lead 5-1)
TOR: Bo Bichette three-run home-run (18) (Blue Jays lead 8-1)
Bottom 2nd
CIN: Matt McLain RBI double (Blue Jays lead 8-2)
CIN: Noelvi Marte reaches on throwing error (Blue Jays lead 8-3)
CIN: Austin Hays three-run home run (13) (Blue Jays lead 8-6)
Top 4th
TOR: George Springer two-run home run (26) (Blue Jays lead 10-6)
Bottom 4th
CIN: Austin Hays RBI double (Blue Jays lead 10-7)
CIN: Gavin Lux RBI single (Blue Jays lead 10-8)
Top 7th
TOR: Daulton Varsho solo home run (17) (Blue Jays lead 11-8)
Bottom 8th
CIN: TJ Friedl solo home run (11) (Blue Jays lead 11-9)
Top 9th
TOR: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores on passed ball (Blue Jays lead 12-9)
On Deck
The Reds and Blue Jays wrap up their series Wednesday night from Great American Ball Park.
Zack Littell (9-8, 3.63 ERA) will start against Blue Jays right-hander Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.38 ERA). Bieber was acquired by the Blue Jays in a deadline deal with the Cleveland Guardians.
First pitch is at 6:40 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
