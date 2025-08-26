INSTANT REACTION: Reds Offense Falls Flat Again in 7-0 Loss to Dodgers
CINCINNATI -- When Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages hit his second home run to give the Dodgers a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth Monday night, it felt like the game was completely out of reach for the Reds.
It shouldn't feel that way at just 3-0. But that's how it feels with this Reds offense.
On a night where the Reds hit several hard-hit balls to the warning track or the outfield wall, the Dodgers outfielders made every play they had to keep the Reds off the scoreboard.
In addition, Elly De La Cruz saw a ball go through his legs that led to two more Dodgers runs scoring in the bottom of the sixth. That play came with two outs and the bases loaded. Reds right-handed reliever Scott Barlow was so close to getting out of the bases-loaded, no-out jam unscathed. Instead, the Dodgers extended their lead to 5-0.
Hunter Greene Not At His Best
It didn't help matters that Greene was not at his best Monday night. He kept the Reds close, but he was not the dominant pitcher he was in his previous two starts since coming off the injured list.
Several times Monday night, Greene worked the count full. Clearly, that caused fatigue and, maybe, had something to do with the Reds right-hander to load the bases in the bottom of the sixth.
Greene threw 61 of his 99 pitches for strikes. It definitely wasn't one of his better outings of the season, pitching just five+ innings with with six hits, five runs (three earned), two walks, three strikeouts and two home runs.
The Dodgers have a powerful lineup, and Greene pitched well in his previous two starts coming into Monday night. His next start should be Sunday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Notes And Observations
- Dodgers right-handed starter Tyler Sheehan pitched seven strong innings and allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out 10. He threw 66 of his 96 pitches for strikes.
- Elly De La Cruz went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
- Noelvi Marte went 0-4 with three strikeouts.
- Reds hitters struck out 11 times Monday night.
- The bottom three hitters int he Dodgers lineup went 5-11 with four RBIs and three runs scored.
- Matt McLain went 0-3 with a strikeout.
- Gavin Lux and Jose Trevino were the only Reds to not strike out Monday night.
Scoring Summary
Bottom 3rd
LAD: Andy Pages solo home run (22) (Dodgers lead 1-0_
Bottom 5th
LAD: Andy Pages two-run home-run (23) (Dodgers lead 3-0)
Bottom 6th
LAD: Andy Pages reaches on fielding error; two runs score with throwing error (Dodgers lead 5-0)
Bottom 7th
LAD: Mookie Betts solo home run (14) (Dodgers lead 6-0)
Bottom 8th
LAD: Andy Pages RBI sacrafice fly (Dodgers lead 7-0)
On Deck
The series between the Reds and Dodgers continues Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
Reds right-hander Nick Martinez (10-9, 4.59 ERA) will face Dodgers left-hander and future Baseball Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw (8-2, 3.12 ERA).
First pitch is at 10:10 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW. MLB Network will air the game outside of the Cincinnati and Los Angeles markets.
