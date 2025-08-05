INSTANT REACTION: Reds Overcome Nick Lodolo's Injury to Edge Cubs 3-2
CINCINNATI -- When Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo exited Monday night's game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in the bottom of the second innings, the Reds faced an uphill battle once again.
But when this team's backs are against the wall, that's when they respond. It's frustrating they continuously put themselves in this position, but at least they always respond and put themselves back into a position to be in position.
Respond the Reds did Monday night, coming from behind to beat the Cubs 3-2. The win gets the Reds back up to five games over .500 at 59-54.
The Reds bullpen covered 7 1/3 innings after Lodolo left early, allowing just two earned runs on three hits. They were backed by stellar defense and timely hitting at the plate.
Let's look at the key takeaways from Monday night's 3-2 win over the Cubs.
Reds Bullpen Shows Incredible Resilience
The Reds' bullpen has stepped up numerous times this season. Monday night, they stepped up in a big way by pitching 7 1/3 innings and closing out a 3-2 win.
Nick Martinez, Scott Barlow, Graham Ashcraft, Tony Santillan and Emilio Pagan combined to allow just three hits and two walks and six strikeouts.
Scott Barlow got the win and is now 5-0 on the season. Emilio Pagan pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 24th save of the season.
Timely Hitting Flips Deficit Into Lead
Trailing 2-1 in the top of the sixth, Elly De La Cruz doubled to left to drive in Matt McLain from first. Cubs left fielder Ian Happ bobbled the ball in left, allowing McLain to score and De La Cruz to advance to third.
Then in the top of the seventh, Jake Fraley doubled to right-center and Ke'Bryan Hayes got an infield hit to put runners on the corners. Facing a left-haded reliever, TJ Friedl connected on an RBI single to center to put the Reds ahead 3-2.
Hayes Makes Play Of The Day
With a runners on third, Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson hit a ground ball to the third base bag that Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes fielded nicely on a hop. His throw to first was clean, but Swanson was ruled safe with the Cubs appearing to tie the game.
Upon replay, though, it was deemed Swanson missed the base and dragged his right toe after the ball hit Spencer Steer's glove. Swanson was called out, and the Reds maintained their 3-2 lead.
The Reds acquired Hayes because of his defense, and he flashed the leather in a crucial spot Monday night.
Nick Lodolo Exits Game Early
The Reds left-hander left the game with two outs in the bottom of the second inning with a blister on his left index finger.
It was an unfortunate scene for both Lodolo and the Reds. Lodolo has been pitching really well of late, so it was tough to see him have to leave the game early. He was throwing well early Monday night, with 15 of his first 23 pitches thrown for strikes, and he hadn't allowed a hit or walk when he left the game.
For the Reds, their bullpen already had to pitch eight innings Sunday in the resumed game at Bristol. They had to cover a lot more ground on Monday night when Lodolo left early. But that's where having a pitcher like Nick Martinez in your bullpen can help in a crucial way.
It remains to be seen what the prognosis will be for Lodolo, and it wouldn't be good if he has to miss time especially during a pennant race.
Notes And Observations
- Cubs starting pitcher Michael Soroka also left Monday night's game early. He pitched two innings before leaving with right shoulder discomfort. He allowed one earned run on one hit, Tyler Stephenson's solo home run in the top of the second inning, while walking one batter and striking out three. He threw 31 pitches, 18 for strikes.
- Stephenson's home run was his ninth of the season.
- Six of the Reds' nine hitters had hits.
- The Reds are now 3-4 against the Cubs this season.
- Cincinnati went 2-5 with runners in scoring position and left five runners on base.
On Deck
Newly-acquired Reds right-hander Zack Littell (8-8, 3.58) will make his Reds debut Tuesday night against Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga (8-4, 3.25 ERA).
First pitch is at 8:05 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
