Instant Reaction: Will Benson Hits Huge Home Run, Reds Beat Guardians 5-4
The Cincinnati Reds (22-24) beat the Cleveland Guardians (25-19) 5-4 on Friday night at Great American Ball Park.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Pitching Holds the Lead
With a 5-0 lead early, Brady Singer and the Cincinnati bullpen did just enough to protect the lead. Brady Singer started for the Reds and gave up three runs on three hits over five innings. He walked three and struck out four.
Taylor Rogers and Graham Ashcraft followed with scoreless innings.
Tony Santillan allowed a home run to Jose Ramirez in the eighth and Emilio Pagan pitched a scoreless ninth for his 10th save of the season.
Offense Powered by Benson and Hays
Will Benson got the Reds on the board in the second home inning with a three-run home run, his second home run in as many days. Later in the inning, Matt McLain scored on a Guardians throwing error.
Austin Hays added an insurance run in the third with his sixth home run of the season.
News and Notes
- The Reds were 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
- The Reds are 16-4 when they score five or more runs.
- The Reds improved to 6-18 when they allow four or more runs.
- The Reds are 11-3 when hitting two or more home runs.
- Elly De La Cruz and Austin Hays each stole a base.
Up Next
The Reds and Guardians will play game two of the series on Saturday at 6:40 ET. Chase Petty will start for Cincinnati.
