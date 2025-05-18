Instant Reaction: Will Benson Homers in Third Straight Game, Reds Beat Guardians 4-1
The Cincinnati Reds (23-24) beat the Cleveland Guardians (25-20) 4-1 on Saturday night. Here are our postgame takeaways:
Bullpen Day Comes Together
On a day where Brent Suter was expected to start and Chase Petty would follow, the Reds kept it close and Petty never ended up pitching.
Suter started the game with three scoreless innings. Lyon Richardson followed with two innings. He allowed a solo home run.
Luis Mey added a perfect sixth inning. Tony Santillan followed with two scoreless innings of his own.
Emilio Pagan pitched the ninth and picked up his 11th save of the season. You simply couldn't ask for more from the Reds' bullpen.
Will Benson Powers Offense Again
In the fifth inning with the Reds trailing 1-0, Will Benson hit his third home run of the season to tie the game at one. It was the first time in his career that Benson has homered in three consecutive games.
In the sixth, Santiago Espinal squared to bunt with TJ Friedl on second base, but pulled it back and blooped a single into right field to give the Reds a 2-1 lead. Austin Hays followed with an RBI double.
In the seventh, Rece Hinds hit the hardest ball of the game at 109.8 mph, for his second home run that flew over the center field wall.
News and Notes
- Will Benson homered for three straight games for the first time in his career.
- Santiago Espinal stole his second base of the season.
- Matt McLain has reached base in 17 straight games.
- Luis Mey has not allowed a run in seven straight games.
- The Reds are 12-3 when hitting two or more home runs.
- The Reds are 19-6 when scoring four or more runs.
Up Next
The Reds and Guardians will play the series finale on Sunday at 1:40 ET. Andrew Abbott will start for Cincinnati.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast