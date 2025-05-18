Inside The Reds

Instant Reaction: Will Benson Homers in Third Straight Game, Reds Beat Guardians 4-1

The Reds have won three straight games.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Will Benson (30) gestures as he rounds third base for home after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of the MLB game between Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 17, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds right fielder Will Benson (30) gestures as he rounds third base for home after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of the MLB game between Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 17, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (23-24) beat the Cleveland Guardians (25-20) 4-1 on Saturday night. Here are our postgame takeaways:

Bullpen Day Comes Together

On a day where Brent Suter was expected to start and Chase Petty would follow, the Reds kept it close and Petty never ended up pitching.

Suter started the game with three scoreless innings. Lyon Richardson followed with two innings. He allowed a solo home run.

Luis Mey added a perfect sixth inning. Tony Santillan followed with two scoreless innings of his own.

Emilio Pagan pitched the ninth and picked up his 11th save of the season. You simply couldn't ask for more from the Reds' bullpen.

Will Benson Powers Offense Again

In the fifth inning with the Reds trailing 1-0, Will Benson hit his third home run of the season to tie the game at one. It was the first time in his career that Benson has homered in three consecutive games.

In the sixth, Santiago Espinal squared to bunt with TJ Friedl on second base, but pulled it back and blooped a single into right field to give the Reds a 2-1 lead. Austin Hays followed with an RBI double.

In the seventh, Rece Hinds hit the hardest ball of the game at 109.8 mph, for his second home run that flew over the center field wall.

News and Notes

  • Will Benson homered for three straight games for the first time in his career.
  • Santiago Espinal stole his second base of the season.
  • Matt McLain has reached base in 17 straight games.
  • Luis Mey has not allowed a run in seven straight games.
  • The Reds are 12-3 when hitting two or more home runs.
  • The Reds are 19-6 when scoring four or more runs.

Up Next

The Reds and Guardians will play the series finale on Sunday at 1:40 ET. Andrew Abbott will start for Cincinnati.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis