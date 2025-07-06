INSTANT REACTION: Zack Wheeler Dominates Reds Offense, Fall to Phillies 3-1
CINCINNATI -- Sometimes, you just have to tip your cap. That's maybe what the Reds have to do to Phillies right-handed pitcher and staff ace Zack Wheeler.
Sunday afternoon, Wheeler was in top form in throwing a complete game, one-hitter and facing just one batter over the minimum. If not for an Austin Hays solo home run to lead off the top of the fifth, Wheeler would have thrown a complete game.
Wheeler was the catalyst in the Phillies 3-1 win over the Reds, as Philadelphia claimed the series 2-1.
Reds right-hander Chase Burns bounced back nicely, and the Reds bullpen worked out of some jams in the sixth and seventh innings to keep the game knotted at 1-1 going into the bottom of the eighth.
Unfortunately, reliable right-hander Tony Santillan allowed a two-run home-run to Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott that proved to be the game-winner for the Phillies.
Let's look at the key takeaways from Sunday's 3-1 Reds loss to the Phillies.
Wheeler Dominates, Reds Bullpen Allows Game-Winning Home-Run In Eighth
The Phillies ace faced just one batter over the minimum, pitching an impecable complete game on 108 pitches with 74 thrown for strikes. Wheeler struck out 12 Reds hitter.
The Reds, led by Burns and a trio of relievers, kept the game 1-1 into the bottom of the eighth. Buth with one out, Santillan made one mistake that Stott clobbered to right field for the game-winning two-run home-run.
On a day where the Phillies ace was in top form, the Reds nearly gave themselves a chance to steal the game in the ninth. Unfortunately, their most reliable reliever couldn't get them there.
It's a tough loss, no doubt. But we've seen this team bounce back many times already this season.
Chase Burns Bounces Back
It was really good to see Burns bounce back from his rough outing in Boston this past Monday. That's going to give him a lot of confidence, especially still early in his Major League career.
Burns pitched 4 2/3 of one-run baseball on Sunday afternoon, and he struck out seven Phillies hitters and allowed just two hits. Of his 91 pitches, 52 were for strikes,
Even though he didn't go the five innings to qualify for the win, it was still a really solid outing for the Reds No. 1 prospect.
Keep in mind, he was essentially fast-tracked to the big leagues and is holding his own. Two of his first three starts have come against the New York Yankees and Phillies, two of the most potent lineups in Major League Baseball. The fact that Burns combined for 15 strikeouts in those two games shows that he's ready to pitch at the Major League level.
In addition, Burns went toe-to-toe with Phillies ace Zack Wheeler. Wheeler has been one of the best right-handed pitchers and one of the best pitchers overall in Major League Baseball for several seasons. For Burns to keep the Reds in the game against him and the Phillies lineup just six days after getting chased early in Boston is a huge step forward for the young right-hander.
Even more good news is Burns's next scheduled start is Friday night against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. A home start against the team with the worst record in Major League Baseball is an opportunity for another confidence booster for Burns.
Notes And Observations
- Philadelphia went 0-10 with runners in scoring position.
- Reds relievers combined for seven strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.
- Seven Phillies hitters each had one hit in the game
- Kyle Schwarber drove in the first run for the Phillies with a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the fifth.
On Deck
The Reds return home this coming week for a seven-game stand against the Miami Marlins (four games) and Rockies (three games).
Jim Day brought this up moments before the first pitch Sunday on the FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati broadcast, and it's fascinating.
Since May 23rd, the Reds have played 39 games with a 21-18 record. They were 13 three-game series against teams all expected to compete for the Playoffs.
The Reds entered play on May 23rd 25-26. They're now 46-44. In those 13 series, the Reds went 7-6.
Now, the Reds get a little bit of a breather facing two teams that don't get a lot of national attention and don't have great records.
All four games against the Marlins are on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW. First pitch is at 7:10 E.T. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with Thursday's game starting at 5:10 E.T.. The game is earlier on Thursday due to the Old Dominion postgame concert at Great American Ball Park.
Brady Singer (7-6, 4.36 ERA), Nick Martinez (6-8, 4.20 ERA), Andrew Abbott (7-1, 2.15 ERA) and Nick Lodolo (5-6, 3.58 ERA) will start for the Reds Monday-Thursday against Miami.
Right-handers Janson Junk (2-1, 3.62 ERA), Eury Perez (1-2, 4.50 ERA) and Sandy Alcantara (4-8, 7.01 ERA) will start for the Marlins Monday-Wednesday. They do not have a starting pitcher listed for Thursday.
Cincinnati lost two out of three to Miami in South Florida on April 21-23.
All three games against the Rockies will be on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW. Friday's game is at 7:10 E.T., Saturday's at 4:10 E.T. and Sunday's at 1:40 E.T..
The Reds swept the Rockies in Denver on April 25-27.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast