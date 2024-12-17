Look: Former GM Shares Trade Proposal That Reds Should Absolutely Consider Making
The Cincinnati Reds are rumored to be interested in Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr.
Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden made an interesting trade proposal in his recent column for The Athletic.
"The White Sox are looking for major-league-ready talent or position-player prospects and match up well with the Reds," Bowden wrote. "The trade package could include one of the Reds’ top shortstop prospects, Tyson Lewis, and a third-base prospect such as Sal Stewart or Cam Collier. The Reds can afford to part with two from that trio because they have sufficient depth at those positions with Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz and Noelvi Marte in the majors and Edwin Arroyo, their top infield prospect, in the minors. Lewis plus Stewart or Collier would be a strong return for the White Sox, but this deal should work for both sides."
The Reds should do this trade yesterday.
Collier and Stewart are both corner infielders, with Stewart having spent some time at second base. Both are in the early-to-mid stages of their minor league career and are a few years from making the major leagues.
Lewis is a shortstop the Reds drafted out of high school in the second round of the 2024 draft. He shows great athleticism, but he did not play in any games in the minors for the Reds after being drafted.
Robert is an elite option to improve the Reds outfield and would be their everyday centerfielder. The Reds farm system would not be depleted by this trade and the major league club gets what it needs.
I see no downside to this trade. This would be a no-brainer for the Reds.
Check out all of Bowden's trade proposals here.
