Look: Official Prediction for Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Lineup
CINCINNATI — Reds Opening Day is just two weeks away and I think I am ready to officially predict Terry Francona’s first ever regular season lineup!
There have been a few trends, and one injury, that have shaped this prediction. Plus, one tendency I saw from the earlier days in Cleveland from Tito that have me confident that I can predict the starting lineup for Opening Day.
Here's my prediction:
1. TJ Friedl CF
2. Matt McLain 2B
3. Elly De La Cruz SS
4. Austin Hays LF
5. Tyler Stephenson C
6. Jeimer Candelario DH
7. Jake Fraley RF
8. Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B
9. Santiago Espinal 3B
Any time Batman and Robin (aka De La Cruz and McLain) have been in the lineup together this spring, Robin has hit before Batman.
Hays has routinely found himself in the cleanup spot and I believe that will be the case here. I do believe Encarnacion-Strand takes that spot at some point in the season.
Hitters 6-8 is a bit of a crapshoot and could be shuffled around. Francona has routinely hit Encarnacion-Strand lower in the order this spring. I believe he will continue that trend, early on in the season, until Encarnacion-Strand gets hot. May not take long for that to happen, though.
Finally, third base goes to Espinal. I believe Francona will go with whoever has the best glove there and he is better than either Candelario or Gavin Lux.
Hopefully this group can continue their hot-hitting spring and burst out of the gate strong.
