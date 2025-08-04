Inside The Reds

MLB Legend: Reds Must Do ONE Thing for Elly De La Cruz to Become a Superstar

Greg Kuffner

Aug 2, 2025; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) looks on prior to the Speedway Classic game against the Atlanta Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
On Saturday and Sunday, the Cincinnati Reds got the national spotlight at Bristol Motor Speedway for Major League Baseball's Speedway Classic.

The Reds rarely get to play on national television. In fact, they have not been on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball since 2016.

In the Fox pregame show on Saturday night, MLB analysts Derek Jeter and David Ortiz had high praise for Elly De La Cruz.

“This is a kid, that is so much fun to watch,” Ortiz said. “You don’t see his name out there so much because he’s not playing in a big market. If he’s a guy that played for the Yankees, the Dodgers, even the Red Sox, he’d be on TV every day. And the most important thing, he’s a great kid.”

A two-time All-Star, De La Cruz continues to make his mark as one of the game’s most dynamic players. But because he plays for a small market team like the Reds, he doesn't get the recognition he would if he played for the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, or some other big market team.

Jeter thinks the Reds can do something to help De La Cruz get the recognition he deserves.

“This is what I hope. I hope for the baseball world, the Cincinnati Reds, whether it’s this year, next year, they need to get into the postseason so the rest of baseball world can watch. Because he’s fun to watch and like you’ve said, a lot of people don’t know about him. He’s sort of flying under the radar. He’s someone that everyone needs to see,” Jeter added.

Consistently reaching the playoffs would go a long way in helping De La Cruz and his teammates get more national recognition.

The Reds have made the playoffs just two times since 2013 and have not won a playoff game since 2012.

The Reds are 58-54 and currently sit four games back of the San Diego Padres for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

You can read Awful Announcing's full article here.

