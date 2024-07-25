Inside The Reds

National Analyst Believes Cincinnati Reds Should Upgrade Infield at Trade Deadline

This would be a surprise.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates with Cincinnati Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) after hitting a 3-run home run to take a one run lead in the third inning of the MLB game against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Thursday, June 6, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates with Cincinnati Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) after hitting a 3-run home run to take a one run lead in the third inning of the MLB game against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Thursday, June 6, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The MLB trade deadline is five days away. MLB.com analyst Mark Feinsand identified one position every team could upgrade before the July 30 deadline.

His answer for the Reds may be surprising. He says Cincinnati should look to add a first baseman.

"With a .622 OPS from its first basemen, the Reds rank last in the NL this season," Feinsand wrote. "Cincinnati has been using Spencer Steer or Jeimer Candelario at the position since Christian Encarnacion-Strand landed on the injured list in May, and while Steer has had a decent year, adding a first baseman would allow the club to move him back to left field."

It would be surprising to see the Reds add at the deadline. That could change if the right deal emerges, but Cincinnati is expected to sell a few veteran pieces between now and July 30.

Check out Feinsand's entire article here.

James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Reds for Sports Illustrated's InsidetheReds.com. 

