Postgame Takeaways: Alexis Diaz Struggles, Reds Fall to Royals 13-7
The Reds fell to the Royals 13-7 on Saturday afternoon at Goodyear Ballpark.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Coming into today's game, Hunter Greene had given up just one run over his previous eight innings. On Saturday, Greene gave up two runs on five hits in four innings of work. He walked a batter and struck out six.
Greene's ERA is at 5.63 this spring.
Alexis Diaz Struggles
The Reds' closer struggled on Saturday in his third appearance of the spring. He recorded just a single out and gave up five runs on three hits. Diaz really struggled with his command, walking three batters in the inning. His lone out was a strikeout.
Reds' Regulars Struggle Offensively
If you just looked at the scoreboard and saw the Reds scored seven runs on Saturday, you probably assumed it was a good day for the Reds' regulars.
However, that wasn't the case. TJ Friedl, Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, Austin Hays, Jeimer Candelario, Gavin Lux, and Jake Fraley combined to go just 3-for-17.
All of Cincinnati's runs batted in came from Blake Dunn. Stuart Fairchild, Alfredo Alcantara, and Austin Wynns.
News and Notes
- Elly De La Cruz went 1-2 and is hitting .457 this spring. He was caught stealing for just the second time.
- Tony Santillan gave up two runs in his inning of work.
- Jake Fraley stole his fourth bag of the spring.
- Austin Wynns had a throwing error.
- Jose Trevino has avoided serious injury.
- The Reds were 5-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-2 and his hitting .313 this spring.
- Alexis Diaz was visited by the training staff, but he stayed in the game.
Up Next
The Reds face the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at 4:05 ET. Brady Singer will start for Cincinnati.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast