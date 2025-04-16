Postgame Takeaways: Austin Hays Has Huge Reds Debut, Reds Beat Mariners 8-4
The Cincinnati Reds (9-8) beat the Seattle Mariners (8-9) 8-4 on Tuesday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
New Additions Pick Up Lodolo
With the Reds trailing 2-0 in the third inning, Gavin Lux pulled them within one with an RBI single. Austin Hays followed with an RBI single of his own in his Reds debut to tie the game at two.
In the fifth, the Reds once again trailed. Lux had his second RBI single of the night to cut the Mariners lead to one.
Hays followed with a three-run home run to give Cincinnati a 6-4 lead, one they would not relinquish.
The Reds added two more runs in the eighth inning when Matt McLain walked with the bases loaded and Elly De La Cruz grounded out to score a run.
Lodolo Struggles, Bullpen Dominates
Nick Lodolo had his worst start of the young season, giving up four runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. The left-hander came into the game in the top five in Major League Baseball with an ERA of 0.96.
Mariners outfielder Dylan Moore went 3-3 with two home runs off of Lodolo on Tuesday night.
He walked a batter and struck out six.
Scott Barlow allowed a hit and a walk, but got out of a jam to end the fifth inning. Alexis Diaz got two outs in the sixth, but walked two batters in his season debut.
Graham Ashcraft came on and walked the first batter he faced before getting a groundout to first base to end the threat. He also pitched a scoreless seventh inning.
Tony Santillan and Emilio Pagan closed out the game and did not allow a baserunner with a scoreless inning each.
News and Notes
- The Reds are above .500 for the first time since May 1, 2024.
- The Reds were 4-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
- Gavin Lux left the game after a single in the seventh inning.
- The Reds have won five of their last six games.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 0 for his last 14.
- Graham Ashcraft has yet to allow an earned run this season.
- The Reds are 7-3 in night games.
- The Reds are 6-1 when they out-hit their opponent.
Up Next
The Reds will face the Mariners in game two of the series on Tuesday at 6:40 ET. Nick Martinez will start for Cincinnati.
