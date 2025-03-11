Postgame Takeaways: Brady Singer Strikes Out Seven, Reds Defeat Rockies 8-5
The Reds beat the Rockies 8-5 at Goodyear Ball Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Singer Strikes Out Seven
After giving up two runs in just 1 2/3 innings in his last start, Brady Singer was dialed in on Tuesday. He gave up just one hit and one walk in his four scoreless innings while striking out seven. Singer's ERA is down to 2.35 this spring.
Elly Being Elly
The Reds scored their first run of the game when Elly De La Cruz and Austin Hays attempted a double steal. The ball was thrown to second and De La Cruz, who stole third, just kept on running to give Cincinnati a 1-0 lead.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand Stays Hot, Reds Play Add-On Late
In the fifth after De La Cruz scored, Christian Encarnacion-Strand continued his impressive spring by roping an RBI-single 110.2 mph up the middle to give the Reds a 2-0 advantage.
With the Reds trailing 5-3 in the eighth, Reds' prospect Dominic Pitelli hit his first home run of the spring, and Jacob Hurtubise followed up with an RBI triple. Hurtubise is hitting .529 this spring.
The Reds weren't done yet. Ariel Almonte doubled home Hurtubise and Austin Callahan to make it a five-run eighth inning to give the Reds a 7-5 lead. Will Benson added an RBI groundout.
A Tough Day for Sam Moll
Sam Moll, who had given up three runs in his three innings of work coming into today's contest, gave up four runs on three hits and a walk in his lone inning of work. Moll has really struggled this spring, and his ERA is up to 15.75.
News and Notes
- Emilio Pagan pitched for the first time since February 24 and tossed a scoreless inning.
- Ian Gibaut gave up a run on three hits in his lone inning of work.
- Elly De La Cruz stole two bases. He now has five this spring.
- Austin Hays stole his first base of the spring.
- Matt McLain hit his fifth double of the spring.
- The Reds were 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
- Joe La Sorsa pitched a scoreless inning and has yet to allow a run this spring.
Up Next
The Reds are back in action on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers at 4:05 ET. Nick Martinez will take the mound for Cincinnati.
