Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Beat Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 in Extra Innings
The Cincinnati Reds (50-53) beat the Tampa Bay Rays (52-52) 3-2 on Friday night.
The Reds have won three-straight games after being swept by the Washington Nationals. They are 3-3 since the All-Star Break.
Nick Lodolo Quality Start
After giving up two runs in the second inning, Lodolo settled in and had a fantastic outing. He tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up just two runs on five hits. He walked a batter and struck out five. The Reds are now 7-0 when Lodolo has a quality start. They are 11-5 in games started by Lodolo this season.
Stuart Fairchild's Clutch Hit
The Reds' offense scored two runs in the first on a Jeimer Candelario double but were held to only three hits on the night. With one out and a man on third in the 10th inning, Stuart Fairchild ripped a line drive down the left field line to give the Reds a 3-2 lead.
Bullpen Lights Out
After Lodolo went 6 2/3 innings, the Reds' bullpen 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Fernando Cruz recorded the last out in the seventh. Nick Martinez came in and tossed two scoreless innings. Alexis Diaz stranded the ghost runner in the 10th inning to secure the victory.
Up Next
The Reds and Rays will play game two of the series on Saturday at 4:10 ET.
News and Notes
- Elly De La Cruz had his 11-game hit streak snapped.
- Alexis Diaz has converted 20 of 22 save opportunities this season.
- This was the Reds' second win of the season after being tied after the seventh inning.
- The Reds are now 8-37 when scoring three runs or less this year.
