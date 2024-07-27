Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Beat Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 in Extra Innings

The Reds won their third-straight game.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 7, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) pitches against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds (50-53) beat the Tampa Bay Rays (52-52) 3-2 on Friday night.

The Reds have won three-straight games after being swept by the Washington Nationals. They are 3-3 since the All-Star Break.

Nick Lodolo Quality Start

After giving up two runs in the second inning, Lodolo settled in and had a fantastic outing. He tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up just two runs on five hits. He walked a batter and struck out five. The Reds are now 7-0 when Lodolo has a quality start. They are 11-5 in games started by Lodolo this season.

Stuart Fairchild's Clutch Hit

The Reds' offense scored two runs in the first on a Jeimer Candelario double but were held to only three hits on the night. With one out and a man on third in the 10th inning, Stuart Fairchild ripped a line drive down the left field line to give the Reds a 3-2 lead.

Bullpen Lights Out

After Lodolo went 6 2/3 innings, the Reds' bullpen 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Fernando Cruz recorded the last out in the seventh. Nick Martinez came in and tossed two scoreless innings. Alexis Diaz stranded the ghost runner in the 10th inning to secure the victory.

Up Next

The Reds and Rays will play game two of the series on Saturday at 4:10 ET.

News and Notes

  • Elly De La Cruz had his 11-game hit streak snapped.
  • Alexis Diaz has converted 20 of 22 save opportunities this season.
  • This was the Reds' second win of the season after being tied after the seventh inning.
  • The Reds are now 8-37 when scoring three runs or less this year.

