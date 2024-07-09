Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Defeat Colorado Rockies 6-0
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Monday night to snap their three-game losing streak.
The Reds improve to 43-48, while the Rockies fall to 32-59 on the season.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Reds Pitching Dominates
Andrew Abbott was dominant on Monday night at Great American Ball Park, blanking the Rockies through seven shutout innings. He struck out eight while only surrendering three hits and two walks. Abbott's ERA dropped to 3.06, and the Reds have won five of his last six starts.
Fernando Cruz pitched a perfect 1-2-3 eighth inning before Yosver Zulueta tossed a scoreless ninth. The Reds pitching staff surrendered four hits all night and only walked two batters.
Offense Breaks Out Late
The Reds scored two runs in the fourth inning when Tyler Stephenson grounded into a double play with the bases loaded, followed by Jeimer Candelario sprinting home when Rockies' catcher Elias Diaz tossed a ball over the pitcher's head.
The bats were quiet until the eighth when Rece Hinds hit his first Major League home run to give the Reds a 3-0 lead. Later in the inning, Elly De La Cruz doubled home Will Benson for his second hit of the night. De La Cruz scored on a close play at home when Candelario hit a ground ball right back to the pitcher to make it a 5-0 lead. Santiago Espinal ended an 0-18 streak at the plate with an RBI single to give the Reds an insurance run to give the Reds their sixth and final run of the night.
Rece Hinds Big Debut
The Reds promoted Hinds earlier today. In his Major League Debut, Hinds did not disappoint. He was 2-4 with a double, a home run, and a diving catch in the field.
Up Next
The Reds and Rockies will face off in game two of the series at 7:10 ET on Tuesday night.
News and Notes
- Andrew Abbott won his fourth-straight game.
- Will Benson has gone 189 straight games without an error.
- Candelario has reached safely in eight-straight games.
- Candelario has reached safely in eight-straight games.
