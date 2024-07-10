Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Defeat the Colorado Rockies 12-6
The Cincinnati Reds (44-48) defeated the Colorado Rockies (32-60) 12-6 on Tuesday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Offensive Explosion
The Reds offense got hot early and often. Tyler Stephenson got it started with a blast into the left-field seats for his seventh home run of the season. Santiago Espinal added an RBI single to give the Reds a 2-0 lead. Will Benson followed with a towering three-run home run into the right field seats, his 10th of the year to extend the Reds lead to 5-0.
The Rockies got four back in the fourth before the Reds played add on in the fifth. Stephenson doubled to the left-center gap to make it a 6-4 Reds' lead before Rece Hinds laced a triple down the right field line that scored Stephenson.
The Rockies got two quick outs in the seventh before Hinds hit an upper-deck home run for his second straight game to make it an 8-4 lead. Benson followed with an RBI double before Spencer Steer hit his 14th home run of the season to put the Reds ahead 11-4.
Noelvi Marte added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Rain Delay Hurts Nick Lodolo
Making his first start since returning from the injured list, Lodolo was rolling right along until a rain delay halted the game with two outs in the third. In the fourth inning after the delay ended, Lodolo gave up all four of his runs. He pitched 3 2/3 innings, gave up four runs on five hits. He walked a batter and struck out four. His ERA went up to 3.30 on the season.
Up Next
Game three of the series between the Reds and Rockies will be Wednesday night at 7:10 ET.
News and Notes
- Rece Hinds is the seventh Red ever to double in his first two career games.
- Jeimer Candelario has reached base in nine straight games.
- Will Benson's error in the seventh inning for the first time in 189 games.
- Rece Hinds is the 1st player ever to have five extra-base hits in his first two MLB games.
- The Reds had 10 extra-base hits in the game.
