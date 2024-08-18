Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Drop Second Straight, Fall 13-1 to Royals

The Reds have been outscored 20-2 in the first two games of the series.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) and Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) conference with Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) with the bases loaded in the third inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) and Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) conference with Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) with the bases loaded in the third inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Cincinnati Reds (60-63) dropped the second game of the series to the Kansas City Royals (68-55) 13-1 on Saturday night.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Lodolo' Struggles Continue

Nick Lodolo came into the game struggling over his last eight starts and his struggles continued on Saturday night. The Royals scored a run in the first, two in the second, before breaking the game wide open in the third when they scored seven runs to take a 10-0 lead.

Lodolo's final line was 2 1/3 innings, eight runs, eight hits, two walks, and he struck out two.

The Royals added two more runs in the fourth and another run in the fifth.

Another Quiet Day for the Reds' Offense

As has been the case many times this season, it was another quiet day for the Reds' offense. They had just seven hits with the lone run coming on a Jeimer Candelario home run when they were trailing 13-0.

Candelario and Ty France had two hits apiece, while Tyler Stephenson reached base two times.

Up Next

The series finale between the Reds and the Royals will be at 1:40 ET on Sunday.

News and Notes

  • The Reds used eight pitchers on Saturday night.
  • Elly De La Cruz has two errors in the game.
  • The Reds are now 8-45 when they score three runs or less.
  • Luke Maile is 0 for his last 19 at the plate.

