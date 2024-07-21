Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Drop Series to Washington Nationals
The Cincinnati Reds fell 5-4 to the Washington Nationals on Saturday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Nick Lodolo's Solid Outing
Lodolo gave up a two-run home run in the first inning but settled in to have a nice outing. He left the game in the seventh with a runner on first that eventually came around to score.
Lodolo pitched 6 1/3 innings giving up four runs on six hits. He struck out eight and only walked one. The Reds have now lost three of the last four games Lodolo has started.
Bats Went Silent Late
The offense came out and scored four runs in the first three innings. In the first inning, Spencer Steer had an RBI single and Austin Slater hit a sacrifice fly to give the Reds a 2-0 lead.
After a Nationals home run in the bottom half to tie the game at two, the Reds took the lead again in the second when Elly De La Cruz doubled home Jonathan India.
Tyler Stephenson hit his fifth home run in his last eight games in the third inning to give the Reds a 4-2 advantage.
The Reds only had three hits from that point on and did not score again.
Bullpen Struggles
Fernando Cruz entered with a 4-3 Reds lead and a man on first. After a stolen base and a Lane Thomas double, the game was tied at four.
Sam Moll got out of a jam in the seventh to keep it tied, but Justin Wilson pitched the eighth and gave up two hits and the go-ahead run on a Jacob Young single.
Up Next
The Reds and Nationals will play the series finale at 1:35 ET on Sunday afternoon.
News and Notes
- Elly De La Cruz extended his hit streak to eight games.
- Santiago Espinal had two hits and extended his hit streak to seven games.
- The Reds are now 8-19 in one-run games.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast