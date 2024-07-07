Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Fall to Detroit Tigers 5-3
The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.
The Reds fall to 42-47 on the season while the Tigers improve to 41-48.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Hunter Greene Tosses a Gem
Greene gave the Reds exactly what they needed on Saturday afternoon. He threw seven scoreless innings, only allowing three hits. He walked two and struck out seven. Greene's ERA now sits at 3.45 on the season.
Lack of Offense
The Reds bats went quiet once again. They scored three runs on just six hits and not a single Reds player had more than one hit.
The Reds took a 2-0 lead when Tyler Stephenson hit a two-RBI double in the fifth inning. With the Reds trailing 5-2 in the ninth, Spencer Steer hit his third home run in as many days, his 13th of the season.
Bullpen Struggles
After Greene tossed seven scoreless innings, Fernando Cruz entered in the eighth with the Reds leading 2-0. He pitched 1/3 of an inning, giving up three runs on two hits. He also walked a batter. With the Reds trailing 3-2, Sam Moll entered the game and also struggled. Moll gave up a hit, walked a batter, and surrendered two runs.
The Tigers scored all five runs in the eighth inning against the Reds' bullpen.
Up Next
The Reds and Tigers will face off in the series finale on Sunday at 1:40 ET.
News and Notes
- Will Benson has 187 straight games in the outfield without an error.
- Jonathan India has reached base in 17 straight games.
- Noelvi Marte has reached base in 15 straight home games.
- Spencer Steer hit a home run in his third straight game.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast