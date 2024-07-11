Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Rally Late; Fall to Colorado Rockies 6-5
The Cincinnati Reds (44-49) fell to the Colorado Rockies (33-60) 6-5 on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Kyle Freeland Dominated the Reds' Offense
In our game three preview, we mentioned how good Freeland has been over his last three games since coming off the injured list. That didn't change today.
Freeland went 6 2/3 innings of two-run baseball while striking out nine. Eight of his nine strikeouts were via his knuckle-curveball.
Frankie Montas Goes Deep, but Allows Five Runs
Montas pitched deep into the game tossing seven innings on Wednesday night, but he gave up five runs, including two home runs. He walked two and struck out seven. Montas's ERA on the season is now 4.38.
The Reds Rallied in the Ninth, but Came up Short
Trailing 6-2 going into the bottom of the ninth, the Reds offense came alive but fell just short. Tyler Stephenson hit his eighth home run of the season to get the Reds within three. Austin Wynns and Noelvi Marte singled before Rece Hinds flew out to right field. With two on and one out, Santiago Espiunal hit a single up the middle to make a 6-4 ballgame. Jonathan India added a sacrifice fly to get the Reds within a run, but Elly De La Cruz grounded out to shortstop to end the game.
Up Next
The Reds and Rockies will face off in the series finale at 1:10 ET on Thursday.
News and Notes
- Jeimer Candelario has reached safely in 10 straight games.
- Rece Hinds has a three-game hit streak to start his career.
- Hinds stole his first Major League base.
- Noelvi Marte had his first multi-hit game for the first time since his three-hit game in his first game back from his suspension.
- Jonathan India hit his seventh home run of the season.
- Austin Slater picked up his first hit as a Red
- Tyler Stephenson has five extra-base hits in his last two games.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast