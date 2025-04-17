Postgame Takeaways: Defensive Miscues Cost Prove Costly, Reds Fall to Mariners 11-7
The Cincinnati Reds (9-10) fell to the Seattle Mariners (10-9) 11-7 on Thursday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Bullpen Struggles Late
With a 7-5 lead in the ninth inning with a chance to secure the series, Emilio Pagan who has been great this year, gave up back-to-back home runs to Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena to tie the game at seven.
Seattle was able to score four runs, all unearned, off of Graham Ashcraft in the 10th to take a 10-7 lead.
Home Runs Led the Reds Offense
Austin Hays gave the Reds a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run to right field that scored De La Cruz.
In the seventh inning with the Reds trailing by two, TJ Friedl hit a sacrifice fly to get Cincinnati within one. However, De La Cruz struck out on a fastball down the middle to end the inning.
Cincinnati once again loaded the bases in the eighth. Jake Fraley hit a go-ahead grand slam to give the Reds a 7-5 lead.
Defensive Miscues
Brady Singer gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings on Thursday, but only two of those runs were earned. The Reds had multiple defensive miscues on the day.
Austin Wynns and Santiago Espinal had a ball drop in between them. Blake Dunn dropped a ball in foul territory. Jake Fraley made a poor throw to third base, which allowed the trailing runner to move up to second base. Elly De La Cruz made an error on a routine play to shortstop.
Ashcraft and De La Cruz both made errors in the 10th which allowed runs to come around and score.
News and Notes
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand was put on the injured list before the game.
- Jake Fraley had his second consecutive multiple-hit game.
- The Reds used seven pitchers on Thursday afternoon.
- The Reds are now 2-6 in day games.
- The Reds are 1-6 when allowing five or more runs.
- Elly De La Cruz made two errors in the game.
- The Reds are 2-8 when they commit an error this season.
Up Next
The Reds travel to Baltimore on Friday to take on the Orioles at 7:05 ET. Andrew Abbott will start for Cincinnati.
