Postgame Takeaways: Nick Lodolo Dominates, Reds Beat Giants 1-0
The Cincinnati Reds (5-7) beat the San Francisco Giants (8-3) 1-0 on Tuesday night. Here are our postgame takeaways:
Lodolo Continues Strong Start to Season
Nick Lodolo turned in another outstanding performance on Tuesday night. The left-hander pitched six innings and struck out three. He walked a batter and allowed just three hits on the night. Lodolo's ERA on the season is down to 0.96.
Graham Ashcraft came on in relief of Lodolo to pitch two scoreless innings in relief. Emilio Pagan followed with a 1-2-3 scoreless ninth for his second save of the season.
Offense Struggles, One Run Enough
Despite just one run, the Reds' offense looked to have life on Tuesday, but they lacked the big hit. They were just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
Their lone run came in the third inning when Spencer Steer doubled to left field to lead off the inning. Jake Fraley followed with a single and Jose Trevino brought Steer in on an RBI groundout.
Jake Fraley's Big Catch
With two outs in the fifth inning and the tying run on third, Fraley came up big with a clutch sliding catch to preserve the Reds' 1-0 lead.
News and Notes
- Nick Lodolo's 308 career strikeouts are fifth-most by an MLB left-handed pitcher through their first 50 career outings since 1900.
- The Reds are 2-4 in one-run games in 2025.
- The Reds are 3-6 when scoring three or fewer runs.
- Spencer Steer, Jake Fraley, and Gavin Lux all had two hits on Tuesday.
- Graham Ashcraft and Emilio Pagan have yet to allow an earned run this season.
- The Reds were 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
- Cincinnati's starting rotation has the lowest ERA in Major League Baseball.
Up Next
The Reds face the Giants in the series finale on Wednesday at 3:45 ET. Nick Martinez will start on the hill for Cincinnati.
