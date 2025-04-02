Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Reds Get Shutout in Second Straight Game, Fall to Rangers 1-0

Not ideal.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) walks for the dugout after the top of the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. The Rangers led 1-0 after four innings.
In this story:

Hunter Greene Dominates

After giving up two runs in five innings in his Opening Day start, Greene was even more dominant on Wednesday against the Rangers.

The flamethrower tossed seven innings, allowing just one run on three hits. He walked a batter and struck out eight.

Offense Falls Flat...Again

After scoring 14 runs in the series opener, the Reds were shut out for the second consecutive game. The offense mustered up just three hits and did not record a single walk.

The Reds' best chance to score was in the seventh inning when Matt Mclain reached on an error and stole second base. Elly De La Cruz and Gavin Lux struck out, and Jeimer Candelario grounded out.

De La Cruz's double was Cincinnati's only extra-base hit.

News and Notes

  • Hunter Greene recorded his 500th career strikeout on Wednesday. He's the fastest pitcher to reach 500 strikeouts in Reds' history.
  • Greene has given up just three runs in his two starts this season.
  • De La Cruz and McLain both stole a base.
  • The Reds were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.
  • Reds starting pitchers have given up just 10 runs in six starts this season.
  • Jake Fraley was caught stealing.
  • Tony Santillan and Emilio Pagan both tossed scoreless innings.

Up Next

The Reds will travel to Milwaukee to face the Brewers on Thursday. Nick Lodolo will start on the mound for the Reds.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

