Postgame Takeaways: Reds Get Shutout in Second Straight Game, Fall to Rangers 1-0
Hunter Greene Dominates
After giving up two runs in five innings in his Opening Day start, Greene was even more dominant on Wednesday against the Rangers.
The flamethrower tossed seven innings, allowing just one run on three hits. He walked a batter and struck out eight.
Offense Falls Flat...Again
After scoring 14 runs in the series opener, the Reds were shut out for the second consecutive game. The offense mustered up just three hits and did not record a single walk.
The Reds' best chance to score was in the seventh inning when Matt Mclain reached on an error and stole second base. Elly De La Cruz and Gavin Lux struck out, and Jeimer Candelario grounded out.
De La Cruz's double was Cincinnati's only extra-base hit.
News and Notes
- Hunter Greene recorded his 500th career strikeout on Wednesday. He's the fastest pitcher to reach 500 strikeouts in Reds' history.
- Greene has given up just three runs in his two starts this season.
- De La Cruz and McLain both stole a base.
- The Reds were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.
- Reds starting pitchers have given up just 10 runs in six starts this season.
- Jake Fraley was caught stealing.
- Tony Santillan and Emilio Pagan both tossed scoreless innings.
Up Next
The Reds will travel to Milwaukee to face the Brewers on Thursday. Nick Lodolo will start on the mound for the Reds.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast