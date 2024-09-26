Postgame Takeaways: Reds Late Comeback Not Enough, Fall to Guardians 5-2
The Cincinnati Reds (76-83) fell to the Cleveland Guardians (92-67) 5-2 on Wednesday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Another Strong Start from Junis, Bullpen Falters Late
Jakob Junis gave up a leadoff home run to Steven Kwan, but settled down to have another nice outing, He gave up just two runs over five innings of work.
In his last 28 2/3 innings, Junis has given up just five runs. However, the Reds are 1-5 in those games.
With the game tied at two in the eighth inning, Jose Ramiez hit a three-run home run off of Emilio Pagan to break the game wide open.
Offense Rallies Late, Not Enough
TJ Friedl broke up a perfect game with a bunt single in the seventh inning. He would come around and score on an Elly De La Cruz single.
In the eighth, Santiago Espinal singled home Jake Fraley to tie the game at two.
After the Guardians scored three in the bottom half, the Reds loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth. Spencer Steer lined out, Ty France struck out, and Fraley grounded out to end the game.
Up Next
The Reds are off on Thursday before they head to Chicago to play the Cubs in a three-game series starting Friday at 2:20 ET.
News and Notes
- The Reds were swept for the seventh time this season.
- The Reds are 6-10 against the American League Central.
- The Reds went 1-3 against the Guardians this season.
- The Reds are 14-56 when allowing five or more runs.
