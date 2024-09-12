Postgame Takeaways: Reds Lose Series, Fall to Cardinals 6-1
The Cincinnati Reds (71-77) fell to the St. Louis Cardinals (74-72) 6-1 on Thursday afternoon.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Junis Pitches Well, Spiers' Struggles Continue
Jakob Junis got the start for the Reds and allowed just a solo home run over his five innings of work. He allowed just three hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out three.
Spiers, who has struggled of late, came on in relief of Junis and gave up five runs on seven hits over 2 2/3 innings.
Reds Offense Continues to Struggle
The Reds have struggled offensively for much of the season and especially of late. They scored just five runs all series long and had just four hits on Wednesday.
Their lone run came in the sixth when Jonathan India tied the game on a single up the middle.
Cincinnati was 4-27 with runners in scoring position in the series.
Up Next
The Reds will face the Twins on Friday at 8:10 ET.
News and Notes
- The Reds are 12-53 when scoring three runs or less.
- The Reds are 13-42 when they do not hit a home run.
- The Reds are 21-25 against the National League Central Division.
