Postgame Takeaways: Reds Score Two Off Yamamoto, Fall to Dodgers 4-2
The Reds fell to the Dodgers 4-2 at Camelback Ranch on Tuesday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Chase Petty Impresses
The Reds' sixth-ranked prospect, Chase Petty, impressed against a loaded Dodgers lineup on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old tossed three innings, giving up just one run on four hits. He also struck out four and did not walk a batter.
Petty's ERA is down to 1.29 this spring.
Petty will start the season at Triple-A Louisville, but it was an impressive start for the young right-hander under the lights.
Offense Scores Two Off Yamamoto
The Reds offense got off to a hot start when TJ Friedl doubled to start the game off of Yoshinobu Yamamoto. After Matt McLain grounded out, Elly De La Cruz continued his torrid spring with a single to left field to give the Reds a 1-0 lead.
After De La Cruz stole second base, Austin Hays tripled on a ball that just missed leaving the yard to give Cincinnati an early 2-0 lead.
The Reds bats would cool off though and manage just four hits in the last eight innings.
Bullpen Delivered
Although the scoreboard didn't show it, the Reds' regulars in the bullpen delivered. Taylor Rogers did not surrender a hit or a walk in his scoreless inning of work.
Lyon Richardson worked around a hit and a walk to put a zero on the board in the sixth.
Luis Mey walked a batter, but struck out the other three batters he faced and routinely reached over 100 mph on his fastball.
The Dodgers scored three runs in the eighth off of Brandon Komar, who the Reds acquired in the Triple-A Rule 5 Draft in December.
News and Notes
- Elly De La Cruz stole his second base of the spring.
- De La Cruz went 2-3 and is now hitting .563 this spring.
- Noelvi Marte committed his second error of the spring.
- The Reds were 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 0-2 with a walk, but both outs were hit over 108 mph.
- Stuart Fairchild was hit by a pitch, but stayed in the game.
Up Next
The Reds face the Rangers at Goodyear Ballpark on Wednesday at 3:05 ET.
