Postgame Takeaways: Reds Win Third Straight Behind Rhett Lowder's Gem, Beat Cardinals 3-0
The Cincinnati Reds (71-75) beat the St. Louis Cardinals (72-72) 3-0 on Tuesday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Lowder Continues to Impress, Reds Pitching Dominates
Rhett Lowder continues to show why the Reds picked him in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft. On Tuesday, he threw five innings and didn't allow a run. He gave up five hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out three. His ERA is down to 0.59 with the Reds.
Justin Wilson allowed two baserunners in the sixth, but was able to escape unharmed. Tony Santillan added a scoreless seventh inning. Brent Suter followed with a 1-2-3 eighth inning.
In the ninth, the Cardinals loaded the bases with no outs against Emilio Pagan, but the right-hander was able to strike out the next three batters he faced to nail down his first save as a Red and secure Lowder's first Major League win.
Timely Hitting
The Reds had just seven hits on the night and were 1-11 with runners in scoring position on the night, but that one hit proved enough. In the fifth inning, with runners on second and third, TJ Friedl roped a single through the infield to give the Reds a 2-0 lead.
Spencer Steer scored to give the Reds a 3-0 advantage when Ty France grounded out to the pitcher later in the inning.
Up Next
The Reds and Cardinals will play game two of the series on Wednesday at 7:45 ET.
News and Notes
- The Reds are 7-2 in September.
- The Reds are 64-3 when leading after eight innings.
- The Reds are 16-8 in series openers on the road.
- Elly De La Cruz stole his league-leading 63rd and 64th stolen base of the season.
