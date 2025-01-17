Reds Free Agency Update: Cincinnati Eyeing Bullpen Help
A recent report links the Cincinnati Reds to continued pursuit of adding an outfielder and another reliever in free agency.
The Reds link to the relief pitcher market is interesting. Usually when a team is reportedly interested in free agent relievers it is for the top, or near the top of the market bullpen arms. It is rare that rumors float around about teams’ interests in middle relief-type pitchers as there are a lot of those and every team could use them.
It just really depends on how the Reds view closer Alexis Diaz. It is easy to pencil him into the role that he has had for the last two years, but consider that his strikeouts decreased while his walks and home runs allowed increased, year over year. The Reds may be approaching this clear eyed and looking for a more stable pitcher to lead the bullpen.
One other interesting note is how Graham Ashcraft fits into all this.
The Reds did not bring Nick Martinez back and trade for Brady Singer if they thought they could run Ashcraft out there in the starting rotation at the beginning of the season. He will be making a move to reliever. He has potential to be a bullpen ace with his stuff and tenacity.
Regardless, you can never have too many arms in the bullpen.
